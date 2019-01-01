QQQ
Mizuho Financial Group is roughly tied with megabank peer Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group for the status as Japan's second- largest bank after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. As of March 2021, Mizuho's market share of domestic loans was 7.2%, compared with 7.0% for SMFG and 8.5% for MUFG. In Japan, Mizuho has more of a corporate focus than SMFG, which has a larger retail business. Its overseas weighting is slightly smaller than that of MUFG. Unlike its two Japanese megabank peers that own foreign banks outright or hold noncontrolling stakes in local banks overseas, Mizuho expanded in recent years beyond its traditional Japanese borrowers, mainly through its core banking and securities units, focusing on the financing needs of global multinational corporations.

Mizuho Financial Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mizuho Financial Gr (MZHOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mizuho Financial Gr (OTCPK: MZHOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mizuho Financial Gr's (MZHOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mizuho Financial Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Mizuho Financial Gr (MZHOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mizuho Financial Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Mizuho Financial Gr (MZHOF)?

A

The stock price for Mizuho Financial Gr (OTCPK: MZHOF) is $14.05 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:48:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mizuho Financial Gr (MZHOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mizuho Financial Gr.

Q

When is Mizuho Financial Gr (OTCPK:MZHOF) reporting earnings?

A

Mizuho Financial Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mizuho Financial Gr (MZHOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mizuho Financial Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Mizuho Financial Gr (MZHOF) operate in?

A

Mizuho Financial Gr is in the sector and industry.