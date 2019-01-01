Mytilineos SA is a leading industrial and energy company with an international presence in all five continents. The company's business segments include electric power and gas trading, metallurgy, renewables and storage development, and sustainable engineering solutions, operating via a synergistic business model. Maximum revenue is generated from the power and gas sector and the highest sales come from energy supply and aluminum. The region with the highest sales is Hellas followed by the European Union. The company runs as one of the strongest representatives of the metallurgy sector in the European Union. It operates the only vertically integrated alumina and aluminum production and marketing unit in the Union.