There is no Press for this Ticker
Mytilineos SA is a leading industrial and energy company with an international presence in all five continents. The company's business segments include electric power and gas trading, metallurgy, renewables and storage development, and sustainable engineering solutions, operating via a synergistic business model. Maximum revenue is generated from the power and gas sector and the highest sales come from energy supply and aluminum. The region with the highest sales is Hellas followed by the European Union. The company runs as one of the strongest representatives of the metallurgy sector in the European Union. It operates the only vertically integrated alumina and aluminum production and marketing unit in the Union.

Mytilineos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mytilineos (MYTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mytilineos (OTCPK: MYTHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mytilineos's (MYTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mytilineos.

Q

What is the target price for Mytilineos (MYTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mytilineos

Q

Current Stock Price for Mytilineos (MYTHF)?

A

The stock price for Mytilineos (OTCPK: MYTHF) is $15.66 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 15:38:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mytilineos (MYTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mytilineos.

Q

When is Mytilineos (OTCPK:MYTHF) reporting earnings?

A

Mytilineos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mytilineos (MYTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mytilineos.

Q

What sector and industry does Mytilineos (MYTHF) operate in?

A

Mytilineos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.