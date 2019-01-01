Telekom Malaysia Bhd is a triple-play telecommunications company. It generates revenue from the provision of fixed-line voice services, data, and broadband, and multimedia services to businesses and individual households, and consumers. Broadband and multimedia services are the majority of company revenue. Data is composed of products such as Ethernet and Internet protocol services. Additionally, the company's voice product generates revenue from providing business and residential telephony services. The company owns telecommunications infrastructure. Its segments include unifi; TM ONE; TM WHOLESALE; and Shared Services/Others. It generates the vast majority of its revenue in Malaysia.