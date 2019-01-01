QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.2K
Div / Yield
0.03/2.95%
52 Wk
1.18 - 1.41
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
51.42
Open
-
P/E
17.52
EPS
0.07
Shares
3.8B
Outstanding
Telekom Malaysia Bhd is a triple-play telecommunications company. It generates revenue from the provision of fixed-line voice services, data, and broadband, and multimedia services to businesses and individual households, and consumers. Broadband and multimedia services are the majority of company revenue. Data is composed of products such as Ethernet and Internet protocol services. Additionally, the company's voice product generates revenue from providing business and residential telephony services. The company owns telecommunications infrastructure. Its segments include unifi; TM ONE; TM WHOLESALE; and Shared Services/Others. It generates the vast majority of its revenue in Malaysia.

Telekom Malaysia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telekom Malaysia (MYTEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telekom Malaysia (OTCPK: MYTEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Telekom Malaysia's (MYTEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Telekom Malaysia.

Q

What is the target price for Telekom Malaysia (MYTEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Telekom Malaysia

Q

Current Stock Price for Telekom Malaysia (MYTEF)?

A

The stock price for Telekom Malaysia (OTCPK: MYTEF) is $1.18 last updated Today at 6:14:05 PM.

Q

Does Telekom Malaysia (MYTEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telekom Malaysia.

Q

When is Telekom Malaysia (OTCPK:MYTEF) reporting earnings?

A

Telekom Malaysia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Telekom Malaysia (MYTEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telekom Malaysia.

Q

What sector and industry does Telekom Malaysia (MYTEF) operate in?

A

Telekom Malaysia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.