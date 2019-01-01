QQQ
Range
0.28 - 0.31
Vol / Avg.
4K/34.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 0.64
Mkt Cap
828.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
Meyer Burger Technology AG operates in the technology sector of Switzerland. Its business involves building equipment to produce solar cells, modules, and systems. Meyer's activities are divided into the reportable segments, Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules. With its main focus on providing equipment for the solar industry, most of its proceeds come from the Photovoltaics segment. It covers the entire photovoltaic value chain comprising of the processes involved in the conversion of sunlight into solar energy. In addition, the company also serves other markets such as optoelectronics and semiconductors, which are a part of its Specialized Technologies segment. Meyer sells its products worldwide and derives a majority of its revenue from its Asian market.

Meyer Burger Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meyer Burger Tech (MYBUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meyer Burger Tech (OTC: MYBUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Meyer Burger Tech's (MYBUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Meyer Burger Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Meyer Burger Tech (MYBUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meyer Burger Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Meyer Burger Tech (MYBUF)?

A

The stock price for Meyer Burger Tech (OTC: MYBUF) is $0.3125 last updated Today at 4:06:40 PM.

Q

Does Meyer Burger Tech (MYBUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meyer Burger Tech.

Q

When is Meyer Burger Tech (OTC:MYBUF) reporting earnings?

A

Meyer Burger Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Meyer Burger Tech (MYBUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meyer Burger Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Meyer Burger Tech (MYBUF) operate in?

A

Meyer Burger Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.