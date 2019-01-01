QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
3 - 3.04
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/1.1K
Div / Yield
52 Wk
1.68 - 3.3
Mkt Cap
150.1M
Payout Ratio
Open
3.04
P/E
2.79
EPS
0.36
Shares
50M
Outstanding
Maxim Power Corp is a Canada based independent power producer. It is engaged in the acquisition and development, ownership and operation of power generation facilities and the resultant sale of generating capacity and electricity. The company has has one power generating facility, Milner, with around 150 MW of electric generating capacity in Canada and has 796 MW of projects permitted for development.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Maxim Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maxim Power (MXGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maxim Power (OTCPK: MXGFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maxim Power's (MXGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maxim Power.

Q

What is the target price for Maxim Power (MXGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maxim Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Maxim Power (MXGFF)?

A

The stock price for Maxim Power (OTCPK: MXGFF) is $3 last updated Today at 2:35:09 PM.

Q

Does Maxim Power (MXGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maxim Power.

Q

When is Maxim Power (OTCPK:MXGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Maxim Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maxim Power (MXGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maxim Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Maxim Power (MXGFF) operate in?

A

Maxim Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.