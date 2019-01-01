QQQ
Range
0.08 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
62.1K/74K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 1.6
Mkt Cap
27.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
329.4M
Outstanding
Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc is a Canada-based company. The firm along with its subsidiaries is engaged in implementing its Quicksome oral delivery technologies across a variety of molecules in nutraceutical, vaccine, and pharmaceutical drug applications. The Quicksome desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that are capable of delivering vaccines, drugs, and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency, and accuracy.


Mountain Valley MD Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mountain Valley MD Hldgs (MVMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mountain Valley MD Hldgs (OTCQX: MVMDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mountain Valley MD Hldgs's (MVMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mountain Valley MD Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Mountain Valley MD Hldgs (MVMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mountain Valley MD Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Mountain Valley MD Hldgs (MVMDF)?

A

The stock price for Mountain Valley MD Hldgs (OTCQX: MVMDF) is $0.083 last updated Today at 4:49:39 PM.

Q

Does Mountain Valley MD Hldgs (MVMDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mountain Valley MD Hldgs.

Q

When is Mountain Valley MD Hldgs (OTCQX:MVMDF) reporting earnings?

A

Mountain Valley MD Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mountain Valley MD Hldgs (MVMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mountain Valley MD Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Mountain Valley MD Hldgs (MVMDF) operate in?

A

Mountain Valley MD Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.