Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc is a Canada-based company. The firm along with its subsidiaries is engaged in implementing its Quicksome oral delivery technologies across a variety of molecules in nutraceutical, vaccine, and pharmaceutical drug applications. The Quicksome desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that are capable of delivering vaccines, drugs, and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency, and accuracy.