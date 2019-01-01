QQQ
The Movie Studio Inc is a vertically integrated media and motion picture production and distribution company. The company is the premier full production movie studio in Miami, Florida area. It develops, manufactures and distributes independent motion picture content for the global audience on a multitude of devices. The company distributes its films through its subsidiary and network of theaters.


Movie Studio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Movie Studio (MVES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Movie Studio (OTCPK: MVES) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Movie Studio's (MVES) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Movie Studio.

Q

What is the target price for Movie Studio (MVES) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Movie Studio

Q

Current Stock Price for Movie Studio (MVES)?

A

The stock price for Movie Studio (OTCPK: MVES) is $0.0077 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:52:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Movie Studio (MVES) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Movie Studio.

Q

When is Movie Studio (OTCPK:MVES) reporting earnings?

A

Movie Studio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Movie Studio (MVES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Movie Studio.

Q

What sector and industry does Movie Studio (MVES) operate in?

A

Movie Studio is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.