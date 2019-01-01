Murchison Minerals Ltd is a Canadian?based exploration company. It is focused on nickel-copper-cobalt exploration at the 100% - owned HPM project in Quebec and the exploration and development of the 100% - owned Brabant Lake zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan. The company also holds an option to earn 100% interest in the Barraute VMS exploration project also located in Quebec, north of Val d'Or.