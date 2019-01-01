QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
10.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lightspeed Discoveries Inc is a Canada based exploration stage company. It is engaged in the business process of exploring and developing mineral properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lightspeed Discoveries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lightspeed Discoveries (MURCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lightspeed Discoveries (OTCEM: MURCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lightspeed Discoveries's (MURCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lightspeed Discoveries.

Q

What is the target price for Lightspeed Discoveries (MURCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lightspeed Discoveries

Q

Current Stock Price for Lightspeed Discoveries (MURCF)?

A

The stock price for Lightspeed Discoveries (OTCEM: MURCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lightspeed Discoveries (MURCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lightspeed Discoveries.

Q

When is Lightspeed Discoveries (OTCEM:MURCF) reporting earnings?

A

Lightspeed Discoveries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lightspeed Discoveries (MURCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lightspeed Discoveries.

Q

What sector and industry does Lightspeed Discoveries (MURCF) operate in?

A

Lightspeed Discoveries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.