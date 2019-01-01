QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
8.87
Shares
257M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Matsui Securities Co Ltd is a Japanese online securities broker that provides services and trading platform for retail investors. The company's services include cash, margin, futures, and foreign exchange trading. Brokerage commissions and net interest income account for most of Matsui's operating revenue. The company generates the brokerage commissions through equity (cash and margin), futures and options, and foreign exchange transactions. The commissions on equity transactions account for the vast majority of brokerage commission revenue. Net interest income stems from margin and securities lending transaction revenue deducting interest expenses on margin transactions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Matsui Securities Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Matsui Securities Co (MTSEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Matsui Securities Co (OTCPK: MTSEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Matsui Securities Co's (MTSEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Matsui Securities Co.

Q

What is the target price for Matsui Securities Co (MTSEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Matsui Securities Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Matsui Securities Co (MTSEF)?

A

The stock price for Matsui Securities Co (OTCPK: MTSEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Matsui Securities Co (MTSEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Matsui Securities Co.

Q

When is Matsui Securities Co (OTCPK:MTSEF) reporting earnings?

A

Matsui Securities Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Matsui Securities Co (MTSEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Matsui Securities Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Matsui Securities Co (MTSEF) operate in?

A

Matsui Securities Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.