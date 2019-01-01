Matsui Securities Co Ltd is a Japanese online securities broker that provides services and trading platform for retail investors. The company's services include cash, margin, futures, and foreign exchange trading. Brokerage commissions and net interest income account for most of Matsui's operating revenue. The company generates the brokerage commissions through equity (cash and margin), futures and options, and foreign exchange transactions. The commissions on equity transactions account for the vast majority of brokerage commission revenue. Net interest income stems from margin and securities lending transaction revenue deducting interest expenses on margin transactions.