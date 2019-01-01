QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.56 - 4.9
Mkt Cap
383.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
27.44
EPS
0
Shares
90.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Motorpoint Group PLC operates as a vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. The brands of the company include Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes Benz. The reportable segment of the company is United Kingdom operations. The company generates revenue from the sale of motor vehicles.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Motorpoint Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Motorpoint Group (MTPTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Motorpoint Group (OTCPK: MTPTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Motorpoint Group's (MTPTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Motorpoint Group.

Q

What is the target price for Motorpoint Group (MTPTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Motorpoint Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Motorpoint Group (MTPTF)?

A

The stock price for Motorpoint Group (OTCPK: MTPTF) is $4.25 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 17:07:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Motorpoint Group (MTPTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Motorpoint Group.

Q

When is Motorpoint Group (OTCPK:MTPTF) reporting earnings?

A

Motorpoint Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Motorpoint Group (MTPTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Motorpoint Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Motorpoint Group (MTPTF) operate in?

A

Motorpoint Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.