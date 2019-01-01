|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.620
|0.800
|0.1800
|REV
|987.320M
|984.000M
|-3.320M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Meritor’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).
The latest price target for Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) was reported by RBC Capital on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.50 expecting MTOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.08% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) is $35.41 last updated Today at 5:42:12 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 8, 2008 to stockholders of record on November 20, 2008.
Meritor’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Meritor.
Meritor is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.