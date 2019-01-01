QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Meritor Inc is a manufacturer of automobile parts for commercial vehicles and industrial markets. The company offers drivetrain, axle, brake, and suspension solutions for commercial trucks, trailers, buses, coaches, off-highway machinery, and defence contractors. The company serves original equipment markets as well as the aftermarket segment for the transportation and industrial sectors. Meritor generates the majority of its revenue from its commercial truck and industrial segment. Geographically, sales are focused on North American markets.

Meritor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meritor (MTOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meritor's (MTOR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Meritor (MTOR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) was reported by RBC Capital on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.50 expecting MTOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.08% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Meritor (MTOR)?

A

The stock price for Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) is $35.41 last updated Today at 5:42:12 PM.

Q

Does Meritor (MTOR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 8, 2008 to stockholders of record on November 20, 2008.

Q

When is Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) reporting earnings?

A

Meritor’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Meritor (MTOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meritor.

Q

What sector and industry does Meritor (MTOR) operate in?

A

Meritor is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.