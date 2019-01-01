QQQ
MISUMI Group Inc is a Japanese manufacturer of components and parts used in automation processes. The group's three main businesses offer standardised components for automated equipment used in factory automation, die and mold parts used in the production of automobiles and electronic devices, and third-party branded products. The products include shafts, set collars, springs, gears, actuators, optical measurement devices, connectors, switches, cables, transformers, bores, wires, calipers, diamond cutting tools, punches, button dies, retainers, ejector pins, and taper pins.

MISUMI Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MISUMI Group (MSUXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MISUMI Group (OTCPK: MSUXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MISUMI Group's (MSUXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MISUMI Group.

Q

What is the target price for MISUMI Group (MSUXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MISUMI Group

Q

Current Stock Price for MISUMI Group (MSUXF)?

A

The stock price for MISUMI Group (OTCPK: MSUXF) is $31.15 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:48:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MISUMI Group (MSUXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MISUMI Group.

Q

When is MISUMI Group (OTCPK:MSUXF) reporting earnings?

A

MISUMI Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MISUMI Group (MSUXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MISUMI Group.

Q

What sector and industry does MISUMI Group (MSUXF) operate in?

A

MISUMI Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.