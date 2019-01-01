QQQ
Sep 28, 2021
Metrospaces Inc is a real estate developer. It is engaged in the business of acquisition and repositioning of luxury resort properties and hotels. The firm also invests in real estate-based operating companies, such as hotel operators and real estate-based corporate reorganizations.

Metrospaces Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metrospaces (MSPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metrospaces (OTCPK: MSPC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Metrospaces's (MSPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metrospaces.

Q

What is the target price for Metrospaces (MSPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metrospaces

Q

Current Stock Price for Metrospaces (MSPC)?

A

The stock price for Metrospaces (OTCPK: MSPC) is $0.0003 last updated Today at 5:25:21 PM.

Q

Does Metrospaces (MSPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metrospaces.

Q

When is Metrospaces (OTCPK:MSPC) reporting earnings?

A

Metrospaces does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metrospaces (MSPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metrospaces.

Q

What sector and industry does Metrospaces (MSPC) operate in?

A

Metrospaces is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.