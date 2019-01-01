QQQ
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Water Utilities
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems in the U.S. The firm primarily operates in the eastern states of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. The company has two operating segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The regulated business includes collecting and distributing water to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection consumers. The non-regulated business includes contract services for the operation of private water and wastewater systems. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Regulated segment and from residential customers.

Middlesex Water Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Middlesex Water (MSEXP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Middlesex Water (OTCPK: MSEXP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Middlesex Water's (MSEXP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Middlesex Water.

Q

What is the target price for Middlesex Water (MSEXP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Middlesex Water

Q

Current Stock Price for Middlesex Water (MSEXP)?

A

The stock price for Middlesex Water (OTCPK: MSEXP) is $106 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 19:37:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Middlesex Water (MSEXP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is Middlesex Water (OTCPK:MSEXP) reporting earnings?

A

Middlesex Water does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Middlesex Water (MSEXP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Middlesex Water.

Q

What sector and industry does Middlesex Water (MSEXP) operate in?

A

Middlesex Water is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.