Range
32.5 - 33.5
Vol / Avg.
3.4K/2.4K
Div / Yield
1.3/3.79%
52 Wk
26.13 - 36.56
Mkt Cap
48B
Payout Ratio
16.23
Open
33.5
P/E
9.05
EPS
192.51
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mitsubishi Corp is a conglomerate that operates businesses in various industries. Its operating segments include Natural Gas, Industrial materials, Petroleum & chemicals, Mineral resource, Industrial Infrastructure, Automotive, Food & Consumer Industry, Power Solution, and Urban Development.

Mitsubishi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsubishi (MSBHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsubishi (OTCPK: MSBHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mitsubishi's (MSBHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsubishi.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsubishi (MSBHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsubishi

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsubishi (MSBHF)?

A

The stock price for Mitsubishi (OTCPK: MSBHF) is $32.5 last updated Today at 5:23:01 PM.

Q

Does Mitsubishi (MSBHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi.

Q

When is Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHF) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsubishi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mitsubishi (MSBHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsubishi.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsubishi (MSBHF) operate in?

A

Mitsubishi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.