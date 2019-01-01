QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.06 - 61.8
Mkt Cap
6.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-16.36
Shares
160M
Outstanding
Mercari Inc operates in the e-commerce market. It offers an online platform for people to buy and sell a wide range of items including fashion, electronics, and handmade items.

Analyst Ratings

Mercari Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mercari (MRCIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mercari (OTCPK: MRCIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mercari's (MRCIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mercari.

Q

What is the target price for Mercari (MRCIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mercari

Q

Current Stock Price for Mercari (MRCIF)?

A

The stock price for Mercari (OTCPK: MRCIF) is $39.06 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 19:11:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mercari (MRCIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mercari.

Q

When is Mercari (OTCPK:MRCIF) reporting earnings?

A

Mercari does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mercari (MRCIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mercari.

Q

What sector and industry does Mercari (MRCIF) operate in?

A

Mercari is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.