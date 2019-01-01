H U Group Holdings Inc operates in the healthcare field, focusing on clinical laboratory testing and reagents. The company is engaged in four main businesses. The Clinical Laboratory Testing Business receives samples taken from patients at medical institutions to test for disease and confirm the condition of the patient's health; In Vitro Diagnostics develops, manufactures, and sells testing reagents and equipment inside and outside Japan; Sterilization & Related Services Business provides a range of medical-related services including sterilization; and Emerging New Business & Others is a new business for future growth.