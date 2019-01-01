QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.2 - 26.2
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
105.45
Shares
57.1M
Outstanding
H U Group Holdings Inc operates in the healthcare field, focusing on clinical laboratory testing and reagents. The company is engaged in four main businesses. The Clinical Laboratory Testing Business receives samples taken from patients at medical institutions to test for disease and confirm the condition of the patient's health; In Vitro Diagnostics develops, manufactures, and sells testing reagents and equipment inside and outside Japan; Sterilization & Related Services Business provides a range of medical-related services including sterilization; and Emerging New Business & Others is a new business for future growth.

H U Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy H U Group Holdings (MRCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of H U Group Holdings (OTCPK: MRCHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are H U Group Holdings's (MRCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for H U Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for H U Group Holdings (MRCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for H U Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for H U Group Holdings (MRCHF)?

A

The stock price for H U Group Holdings (OTCPK: MRCHF) is $26.2 last updated Thu Aug 05 2021 13:30:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does H U Group Holdings (MRCHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for H U Group Holdings.

Q

When is H U Group Holdings (OTCPK:MRCHF) reporting earnings?

A

H U Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is H U Group Holdings (MRCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for H U Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does H U Group Holdings (MRCHF) operate in?

A

H U Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.