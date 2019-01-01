QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
21.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd provides telecom services. The company operates through three segments namely the Telecom segment relates to the provision of voice and mobile telecommunications services and the provision of services utilizing the Macquarie Telecom data network, which generates maximum revenue; the Cloud services and government segment; and the Data Centre segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Macquarie Telecom Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Macquarie Telecom Group (MQCTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Macquarie Telecom Group (OTCPK: MQCTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Macquarie Telecom Group's (MQCTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Macquarie Telecom Group.

Q

What is the target price for Macquarie Telecom Group (MQCTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Macquarie Telecom Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Macquarie Telecom Group (MQCTF)?

A

The stock price for Macquarie Telecom Group (OTCPK: MQCTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Macquarie Telecom Group (MQCTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Macquarie Telecom Group.

Q

When is Macquarie Telecom Group (OTCPK:MQCTF) reporting earnings?

A

Macquarie Telecom Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Macquarie Telecom Group (MQCTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Macquarie Telecom Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Macquarie Telecom Group (MQCTF) operate in?

A

Macquarie Telecom Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.