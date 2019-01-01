QQQ
Range
3.1 - 3.1
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/9.6K
Div / Yield
0.34/10.79%
52 Wk
0 - 3.63
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.1
P/E
24.23
EPS
0.11
Shares
443.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MPC Container Ships ASA is a Norway based company engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. The group's principal business activity is to invest in and operate maritime assets in the container shipping segment. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The group earns revenue from seaborne container transportation globally.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MPC Container Ships Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MPC Container Ships (MPZZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MPC Container Ships (OTCPK: MPZZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MPC Container Ships's (MPZZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MPC Container Ships.

Q

What is the target price for MPC Container Ships (MPZZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MPC Container Ships

Q

Current Stock Price for MPC Container Ships (MPZZF)?

A

The stock price for MPC Container Ships (OTCPK: MPZZF) is $3.1 last updated Today at 2:35:50 PM.

Q

Does MPC Container Ships (MPZZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MPC Container Ships.

Q

When is MPC Container Ships (OTCPK:MPZZF) reporting earnings?

A

MPC Container Ships does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MPC Container Ships (MPZZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MPC Container Ships.

Q

What sector and industry does MPC Container Ships (MPZZF) operate in?

A

MPC Container Ships is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.