Range
0.54 - 0.54
Vol / Avg.
19.5K/67.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 0.69
Mkt Cap
113M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.54
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
210.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of diamond properties in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company holds interests in Gahcho Kue Diamond Mine in Canada's Northwest Territories as a joint venture partner with De Beers Canada. Its other projects include the Kennady North which covers a portion of the southeastern Slave Geological Province, an Archean terrain.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mountain Province Diamond Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mountain Province Diamond (MPVDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mountain Province Diamond (OTCPK: MPVDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mountain Province Diamond's (MPVDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mountain Province Diamond.

Q

What is the target price for Mountain Province Diamond (MPVDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mountain Province Diamond

Q

Current Stock Price for Mountain Province Diamond (MPVDF)?

A

The stock price for Mountain Province Diamond (OTCPK: MPVDF) is $0.5364 last updated Today at 4:20:11 PM.

Q

Does Mountain Province Diamond (MPVDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mountain Province Diamond.

Q

When is Mountain Province Diamond (OTCPK:MPVDF) reporting earnings?

A

Mountain Province Diamond does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mountain Province Diamond (MPVDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mountain Province Diamond.

Q

What sector and industry does Mountain Province Diamond (MPVDF) operate in?

A

Mountain Province Diamond is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.