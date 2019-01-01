(MOSY), Quotes and News Summary

MoSys Inc is a semiconductor company focused on the development and sale of integrated circuits for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. Its solutions deliver time-to-market, performance, power, area, and economic benefits for system original equipment manufacturers. The primary product line is marketed under the Accelerator Engine name and comprises Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine IC products, which integrate its proprietary, 1T-SRAM high-density embedded memory and a highly-efficient serial interface protocol resulting in a monolithic memory IC solution optimized for memory bandwidth and transaction access performance.