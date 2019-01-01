QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.12/0.68%
52 Wk
15.87 - 24.02
Mkt Cap
9B
Payout Ratio
31.3
Open
-
P/E
65.03
EPS
7.94
Shares
496.8M
Outstanding
MonotaRO Co is a Japanese e-commerce company selling industrial supply products.

Analyst Ratings

MonotaRO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MonotaRO (MONOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MonotaRO (OTCPK: MONOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MonotaRO's (MONOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MonotaRO.

Q

What is the target price for MonotaRO (MONOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MonotaRO

Q

Current Stock Price for MonotaRO (MONOF)?

A

The stock price for MonotaRO (OTCPK: MONOF) is $18.047829 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:09:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MonotaRO (MONOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MonotaRO.

Q

When is MonotaRO (OTCPK:MONOF) reporting earnings?

A

MonotaRO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MonotaRO (MONOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MonotaRO.

Q

What sector and industry does MonotaRO (MONOF) operate in?

A

MonotaRO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.