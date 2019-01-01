QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Modern Technology Corp is engaged in developing next generation of clean, renewable, and efficient energy technology.

Analyst Ratings

Modern Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Modern Technology (MODC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Modern Technology (OTCEM: MODC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Modern Technology's (MODC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Modern Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Modern Technology (MODC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Modern Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Modern Technology (MODC)?

A

The stock price for Modern Technology (OTCEM: MODC) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:44:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Modern Technology (MODC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2004 to stockholders of record on March 22, 2004.

Q

When is Modern Technology (OTCEM:MODC) reporting earnings?

A

Modern Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Modern Technology (MODC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Modern Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Modern Technology (MODC) operate in?

A

Modern Technology is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.