Minth Group Ltd is an investment holding company with its subsidiaries engaged in design, manufacturing, processing, developing, and sales of automobile body parts and moulds of passenger cars. It operates in five segments: Aluminium, Plastic, Battery housing, Metal & Trim, and Others. Some of its products consist of trims, decorative parts, body-structural parts, seat frame systems, roof racks, and others. Its geographical segments are China, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.