Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd is a diversified insurance and finance group that operates in Israel. The company specializes in asset management and diversified insurance services, including general, life, and health insurance. Menora is also active within the capital market in a variety of fields, including corporate finance, investment banking, structured finance, and more. The company offers a broad variety of mutual funds that invest in various avenues in Israel and around the world, while also managing pension products and provident funds.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Menora Mivtachim Holdings (MNRHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Menora Mivtachim Holdings (OTCPK: MNRHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Menora Mivtachim Holdings's (MNRHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Menora Mivtachim Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Menora Mivtachim Holdings (MNRHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Menora Mivtachim Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Menora Mivtachim Holdings (MNRHF)?

A

The stock price for Menora Mivtachim Holdings (OTCPK: MNRHF) is $25.05 last updated Thu Nov 04 2021 16:49:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Menora Mivtachim Holdings (MNRHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Menora Mivtachim Holdings.

Q

When is Menora Mivtachim Holdings (OTCPK:MNRHF) reporting earnings?

A

Menora Mivtachim Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Menora Mivtachim Holdings (MNRHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Menora Mivtachim Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Menora Mivtachim Holdings (MNRHF) operate in?

A

Menora Mivtachim Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.