Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd is a diversified insurance and finance group that operates in Israel. The company specializes in asset management and diversified insurance services, including general, life, and health insurance. Menora is also active within the capital market in a variety of fields, including corporate finance, investment banking, structured finance, and more. The company offers a broad variety of mutual funds that invest in various avenues in Israel and around the world, while also managing pension products and provident funds.