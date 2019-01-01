QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.52 - 22.54
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
126.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Mandarin Oriental International Ltd is an owner and operator of hotels, domiciled in Hong Kong. The company principally operates luxury hotels across the globe. Mandarin Oriental International reports operations across three regions: Asia, The Americas, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Asia constitutes the most significant contribution to revenue, followed by EMEA. Rooms, food, and beverage operations constitute the vast majority of revenue, with more than half the revenue attributable to letting rooms.

Mandarin Oriental Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mandarin Oriental Intl (MNOIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mandarin Oriental Intl (OTCPK: MNOIY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mandarin Oriental Intl's (MNOIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mandarin Oriental Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Mandarin Oriental Intl (MNOIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mandarin Oriental Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Mandarin Oriental Intl (MNOIY)?

A

The stock price for Mandarin Oriental Intl (OTCPK: MNOIY) is $21.56 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 16:02:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mandarin Oriental Intl (MNOIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2012.

Q

When is Mandarin Oriental Intl (OTCPK:MNOIY) reporting earnings?

A

Mandarin Oriental Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mandarin Oriental Intl (MNOIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mandarin Oriental Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Mandarin Oriental Intl (MNOIY) operate in?

A

Mandarin Oriental Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.