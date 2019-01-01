QQQ
Range
34.36 - 34.6
Vol / Avg.
1.7K/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.1 - 42
Mkt Cap
15.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
34.6
P/E
-
EPS
1.08
Shares
456.8K
Outstanding
MNB Holdings Corp is a commercial bank. It provides business checking, business lending, and personal banking services. In business banking, it offers business money market, business savings, business checking analyzed and Attorney Trust Account. The company provides service to underserved groups, such as commercial banking services to minority small businesses, and niche retail segments and geographic operating areas.

MNB Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MNB Holdings (MNBO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MNB Holdings (OTCQB: MNBO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MNB Holdings's (MNBO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MNB Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for MNB Holdings (MNBO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MNB Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for MNB Holdings (MNBO)?

A

The stock price for MNB Holdings (OTCQB: MNBO) is $34.36 last updated Today at 2:48:34 PM.

Q

Does MNB Holdings (MNBO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MNB Holdings.

Q

When is MNB Holdings (OTCQB:MNBO) reporting earnings?

A

MNB Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MNB Holdings (MNBO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MNB Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does MNB Holdings (MNBO) operate in?

A

MNB Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.