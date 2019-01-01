QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Professional Services
McMillan Shakespeare Ltd was established in 1988 in Australia following the enactment of the Fringe Benefits Tax Act in 1986. Its group remuneration services, or GRS, structures and administers salary packages, including novated leases. GRS' major clients include Australian state governments. McMillan also cross-sells its salary packaging services to private entities via its asset management business in Australia and New Zealand, and it has acquired asset management businesses in the U.K. McMillan's asset management businesses provide motor vehicle leasing and fleet management services. It has also diversified into distributing consumer finance, offering insurance, and providing warranties, primarily with respect to the used-car market in Australia.

McMillan Shakespeare Questions & Answers



How do I buy McMillan Shakespeare (MMSHY) stock?



You can purchase shares of McMillan Shakespeare (OTCPK: MMSHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.



Who are McMillan Shakespeare's (MMSHY) competitors?



There are no as such competitors for McMillan Shakespeare.



What is the target price for McMillan Shakespeare (MMSHY) stock?



There is no analysis for McMillan Shakespeare



Current Stock Price for McMillan Shakespeare (MMSHY)?



The stock price for McMillan Shakespeare (OTCPK: MMSHY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).



Does McMillan Shakespeare (MMSHY) pay a dividend?



There are no upcoming dividends for McMillan Shakespeare.



When is McMillan Shakespeare (OTCPK:MMSHY) reporting earnings?



McMillan Shakespeare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.



Is McMillan Shakespeare (MMSHY) going to split?



There is no upcoming split for McMillan Shakespeare.



What sector and industry does McMillan Shakespeare (MMSHY) operate in?



McMillan Shakespeare is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.