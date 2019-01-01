McMillan Shakespeare Ltd was established in 1988 in Australia following the enactment of the Fringe Benefits Tax Act in 1986. Its group remuneration services, or GRS, structures and administers salary packages, including novated leases. GRS' major clients include Australian state governments. McMillan also cross-sells its salary packaging services to private entities via its asset management business in Australia and New Zealand, and it has acquired asset management businesses in the U.K. McMillan's asset management businesses provide motor vehicle leasing and fleet management services. It has also diversified into distributing consumer finance, offering insurance, and providing warranties, primarily with respect to the used-car market in Australia.