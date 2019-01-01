Macarthur Minerals Ltd is an exploration and development company. It is focused on identifying gold, nickel and developing high-grade lithium, as well as countercyclical investments with significant lithium exploration interests in Australia and Nevada. In addition, the group has two Iron Ore projects in Western Australia; the Ularring hematite project and the Moonshine magnetite project. Its other projects include Tambourah Lithium; Hillside Gold; Panorama Gold; Bonnie Scot Gold; Treppo Grande Iron Ore and Reynolds Springs Lithium.