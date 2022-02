MamaMancini's Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of a line of all natural, beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce, and other similar Italian products. Its customers are located throughout the United States, with a large concentration in the Northeast and Southeast. The company's distribution channel, includes major retailers such as, Publix, Shop Rite, Sam's Club, Jewel, SaveMarts, Luckys, Lunds/Byerly's, SuperValu, Safeway, Albertsons, Spartan Stores, Bashas, Whole Foods, Shaw's Supermarkets, Kings, Roche Brothers, Key Foods, Stop-n-Shop, Giant Stores, Giant Eagle, AGI Stores, Food Town, Central Grocers, Hy Vee, Topps Supermarkets, Schnuck Markets, Kroger, Shoppers, Marsh's Supermarkets, and King Kullen.