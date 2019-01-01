QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components

Mechanical Technology Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mechanical Technology Inc (MKTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mechanical Technology Inc (OTC: MKTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mechanical Technology Inc's (MKTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mechanical Technology Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Mechanical Technology Inc (MKTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mechanical Technology Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Mechanical Technology Inc (MKTY)?

A

The stock price for Mechanical Technology Inc (OTC: MKTY) is $14.7 last updated Mon Mar 22 2021 19:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mechanical Technology Inc (MKTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mechanical Technology Inc.

Q

When is Mechanical Technology Inc (OTC:MKTY) reporting earnings?

A

Mechanical Technology Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mechanical Technology Inc (MKTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mechanical Technology Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Mechanical Technology Inc (MKTY) operate in?

A

Mechanical Technology Inc is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTC.