Mizuno Corporation is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods under the brand MIZUNO worldwide. The company's product mix consists of sports equipment, sports shoes, sportswear, and other products and services. Footwear and apparel jointly account for more than half of the company's total revenue. The company's products are produced in the company's own factories or commissioned factories. The company has business presence in Japan, the Americas, EMEA, Asia and Oceania, with Japan contributing over half of the company's total revenue.