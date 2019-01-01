QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.64/3.29%
52 Wk
19.59 - 23.36
Mkt Cap
500.4M
Payout Ratio
16.15
Open
-
P/E
7.28
EPS
70.97
Shares
25.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mizuno Corporation is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods under the brand MIZUNO worldwide. The company's product mix consists of sports equipment, sports shoes, sportswear, and other products and services. Footwear and apparel jointly account for more than half of the company's total revenue. The company's products are produced in the company's own factories or commissioned factories. The company has business presence in Japan, the Americas, EMEA, Asia and Oceania, with Japan contributing over half of the company's total revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mizuno Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mizuno (MIZUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mizuno (OTCPK: MIZUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mizuno's (MIZUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mizuno.

Q

What is the target price for Mizuno (MIZUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mizuno

Q

Current Stock Price for Mizuno (MIZUF)?

A

The stock price for Mizuno (OTCPK: MIZUF) is $19.5899 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mizuno (MIZUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mizuno.

Q

When is Mizuno (OTCPK:MIZUF) reporting earnings?

A

Mizuno does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mizuno (MIZUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mizuno.

Q

What sector and industry does Mizuno (MIZUF) operate in?

A

Mizuno is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.