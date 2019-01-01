Mitsui Chemicals Inc manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, plastics, and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into five segments based on the product type. The basic materials segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells petrochemicals, industrial chemicals, phenols, and polyesters. The mobility segment sells elastomers, performance compounds, and performance polymers to the automotive industry. The other three segments are healthcare, food and packaging, and others. The majority of revenue comes from Asia.