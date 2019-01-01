QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mitsui Chemicals Inc manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, plastics, and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into five segments based on the product type. The basic materials segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells petrochemicals, industrial chemicals, phenols, and polyesters. The mobility segment sells elastomers, performance compounds, and performance polymers to the automotive industry. The other three segments are healthcare, food and packaging, and others. The majority of revenue comes from Asia.

Mitsui Chemicals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsui Chemicals (MITUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCPK: MITUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mitsui Chemicals's (MITUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsui Chemicals.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsui Chemicals (MITUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsui Chemicals

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsui Chemicals (MITUF)?

A

The stock price for Mitsui Chemicals (OTCPK: MITUF) is $30.16 last updated Tue Oct 26 2021 14:03:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mitsui Chemicals (MITUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsui Chemicals.

Q

When is Mitsui Chemicals (OTCPK:MITUF) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsui Chemicals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mitsui Chemicals (MITUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsui Chemicals.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsui Chemicals (MITUF) operate in?

A

Mitsui Chemicals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.