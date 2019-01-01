Miromatrix Medical Inc is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. It has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that will scale to address the shortage of available human organs. Its initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys and has demonstrated the ability to bioengineer these organs with functional vasculature and important organ function in preclinical studies.