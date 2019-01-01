QQQ
Range
3.75 - 4
Vol / Avg.
2.9K/37.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.65 - 16.52
Mkt Cap
78M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.25
Shares
20.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Miromatrix Medical Inc is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. It has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that will scale to address the shortage of available human organs. Its initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys and has demonstrated the ability to bioengineer these organs with functional vasculature and important organ function in preclinical studies.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Miromatrix Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ: MIRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Miromatrix Medical's (MIRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ: MIRO) was reported by Craig-Hallum on July 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting MIRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 471.43% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Miromatrix Medical (MIRO)?

A

The stock price for Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ: MIRO) is $3.85 last updated Today at 3:30:05 PM.

Q

Does Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Miromatrix Medical.

Q

When is Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) reporting earnings?

A

Miromatrix Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Miromatrix Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) operate in?

A

Miromatrix Medical is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.