Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.28 - 5.11
Mkt Cap
346M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-38.11
Shares
80.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd constructs commercial and naval ships, engines and generators, plants, and other engineering projects. It manufactures carriers, tankers, vessels, and underwater vehicles for a variety of end markets. Engineering and design teams work to enhance technological capabilities and deliver advanced ships. Mitsui has three business segments: ship and ocean projects (approximately half of total revenue), machinery and systems, and engineering. It plans and builds chemical, power generation, water, and waste plants to help customers develop cost-effective products. After-sales services repair industrial machinery and deliver spare parts to customers. Japan and Brazil generate more sales than any other country.

Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co (MIESY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co (OTCPK: MIESY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co's (MIESY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co (MIESY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co (MIESY)?

A

The stock price for Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co (OTCPK: MIESY) is $4.28 last updated Fri May 14 2021 18:26:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co (MIESY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co.

Q

When is Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co (OTCPK:MIESY) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co (MIESY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co (MIESY) operate in?

A

Mitsui E&S Hldgs Co is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.