Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd constructs commercial and naval ships, engines and generators, plants, and other engineering projects. It manufactures carriers, tankers, vessels, and underwater vehicles for a variety of end markets. Engineering and design teams work to enhance technological capabilities and deliver advanced ships. Mitsui has three business segments: ship and ocean projects (approximately half of total revenue), machinery and systems, and engineering. It plans and builds chemical, power generation, water, and waste plants to help customers develop cost-effective products. After-sales services repair industrial machinery and deliver spare parts to customers. Japan and Brazil generate more sales than any other country.