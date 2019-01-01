QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.62 - 0.96
Mkt Cap
51.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
60.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Minehub Technologies Inc is a technology company focused on improving efficiency in the mining and metals supply chain. It provides global mining and metals supply chain participants with an end-to-end digital solution, real-time visibility and collaboration of upstream and downstream supply chains, built on Blockchain for the highest privacy and security, tools to help achieve ESG compliance goals, and a superior customer experience for increased transparency and efficiency.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Minehub Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Minehub Technologies (MHUBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Minehub Technologies (OTCQB: MHUBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Minehub Technologies's (MHUBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Minehub Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Minehub Technologies (MHUBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Minehub Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Minehub Technologies (MHUBF)?

A

The stock price for Minehub Technologies (OTCQB: MHUBF) is $0.8547 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:18:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Minehub Technologies (MHUBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Minehub Technologies.

Q

When is Minehub Technologies (OTCQB:MHUBF) reporting earnings?

A

Minehub Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Minehub Technologies (MHUBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Minehub Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Minehub Technologies (MHUBF) operate in?

A

Minehub Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.