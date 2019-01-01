QQQ
Range
22.75 - 22.93
Vol / Avg.
7.9K/26.3K
Div / Yield
1.2/5.19%
52 Wk
20.44 - 25
Mkt Cap
281.6M
Payout Ratio
36.36
Open
22.78
P/E
8.41
EPS
0
Shares
12.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. is a United States based diversified, closed-end investment management company. Its investment objective is to provide its common stockholders a high total return consisting of dividends and other income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in equity and equity-like securities & instruments, such as common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities; and hybrid securities issued by the U.S. and Non-U.S. issuers that primarily own or operate infrastructure assets.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Macquarie Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Macquarie Global (MGU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Macquarie Global's (MGU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Macquarie Global.

Q

What is the target price for Macquarie Global (MGU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Macquarie Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Macquarie Global (MGU)?

A

The stock price for Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) is $22.76 last updated Today at 3:37:58 PM.

Q

Does Macquarie Global (MGU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Macquarie Global (NYSE:MGU) reporting earnings?

A

Macquarie Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Macquarie Global (MGU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Macquarie Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Macquarie Global (MGU) operate in?

A

Macquarie Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.