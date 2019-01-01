Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. is a United States based diversified, closed-end investment management company. Its investment objective is to provide its common stockholders a high total return consisting of dividends and other income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in equity and equity-like securities & instruments, such as common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities; and hybrid securities issued by the U.S. and Non-U.S. issuers that primarily own or operate infrastructure assets.