Range
2.68 - 2.81
Vol / Avg.
87.9K/314.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.78 - 14.2
Mkt Cap
161.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
58.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Magenta Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing and cell therapy. The pipeline of the company includes C100, C200, C300, MGTA-145, MGTA-156, E478 and G100.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Magenta Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magenta Therapeutics's (MGTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting MGTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 118.18% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)?

A

The stock price for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) is $2.75 last updated Today at 3:56:37 PM.

Q

Does Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magenta Therapeutics.

Q

When is Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) reporting earnings?

A

Magenta Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magenta Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) operate in?

A

Magenta Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.