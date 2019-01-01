|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Magenta Therapeutics’s space includes: Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO), Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL), Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC), Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX).
The latest price target for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting MGTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 118.18% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) is $2.75 last updated Today at 3:56:37 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Magenta Therapeutics.
Magenta Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Magenta Therapeutics.
Magenta Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.