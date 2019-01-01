Maple Gold Mines Ltd is a Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing the district-scale Douay and Joutel gold projects located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The projects benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts 400 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold resource that holds expansion potential as well as the past producing Telbel mine. The property also hosts a number of regional exploration targets along a 55 km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the project ripe for new gold and polymetallic discoveries.