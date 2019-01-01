Magazine Luiza SA is a retailing company in Brazil. Its core products are home appliances, personal electronics, and furniture, which are supplied through physical and virtual stores. It engages in the business of retailing household goods and derives the maximum revenue from the Retail segment. Its operations also include three other segments, Credit, Insurance and Consortium Management. The Retail segment is engaged in the resale of goods and provides services to the company's stores and e-commerce website. The Credit segment deals with credit granting through Luizacred. The Insurance segment offers insurance and extended product's warranty also through Luizaseg and the Consortium management segment provides customers access to its letters of credit through Consorcio Luiza.