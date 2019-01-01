QQQ
Range
4.45 - 4.46
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/7.1K
Div / Yield
0.03/0.66%
52 Wk
4.08 - 19.92
Mkt Cap
7.3B
Payout Ratio
37.64
Open
4.46
P/E
55.88
EPS
0.09
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Magazine Luiza SA is a retailing company in Brazil. Its core products are home appliances, personal electronics, and furniture, which are supplied through physical and virtual stores. It engages in the business of retailing household goods and derives the maximum revenue from the Retail segment. Its operations also include three other segments, Credit, Insurance and Consortium Management. The Retail segment is engaged in the resale of goods and provides services to the company's stores and e-commerce website. The Credit segment deals with credit granting through Luizacred. The Insurance segment offers insurance and extended product's warranty also through Luizaseg and the Consortium management segment provides customers access to its letters of credit through Consorcio Luiza.

Magazine Luiza Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magazine Luiza (MGLUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magazine Luiza (OTCPK: MGLUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magazine Luiza's (MGLUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magazine Luiza.

Q

What is the target price for Magazine Luiza (MGLUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magazine Luiza

Q

Current Stock Price for Magazine Luiza (MGLUY)?

A

The stock price for Magazine Luiza (OTCPK: MGLUY) is $4.45 last updated Today at 3:02:39 PM.

Q

Does Magazine Luiza (MGLUY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magazine Luiza.

Q

When is Magazine Luiza (OTCPK:MGLUY) reporting earnings?

A

Magazine Luiza does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magazine Luiza (MGLUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magazine Luiza.

Q

What sector and industry does Magazine Luiza (MGLUY) operate in?

A

Magazine Luiza is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.