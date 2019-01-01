QQQ
Magellan Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magellan Indus (MGLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magellan Indus (OTCEM: MGLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magellan Indus's (MGLI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magellan Indus.

Q

What is the target price for Magellan Indus (MGLI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magellan Indus

Q

Current Stock Price for Magellan Indus (MGLI)?

A

The stock price for Magellan Indus (OTCEM: MGLI) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Apr 09 2021 17:17:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Magellan Indus (MGLI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magellan Indus.

Q

When is Magellan Indus (OTCEM:MGLI) reporting earnings?

A

Magellan Indus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magellan Indus (MGLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magellan Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Magellan Indus (MGLI) operate in?

A

Magellan Indus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.