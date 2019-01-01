Minera Frisco SAB de CV is engaged in the metal mining industry. The primary activity of the company is the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources and the sale of lead-silver concentrates, zinc concentrates, copper concentrates, copper in cathode and gold and silver rods. The company's process comprises of exploration of mining prospects and geological study of the selected areas. The company owns such subsidiaries as Minera CRA SA de CV, Minera CX SA de CV, Minera Tayahua SA de CV, Minera San Francisco del Oro, SA de CV, as well as Multiservicios de Exploracion Geologica Frisco, SA de CV.