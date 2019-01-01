QQQ
Minera Frisco SAB de CV is engaged in the metal mining industry. The primary activity of the company is the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources and the sale of lead-silver concentrates, zinc concentrates, copper concentrates, copper in cathode and gold and silver rods. The company's process comprises of exploration of mining prospects and geological study of the selected areas. The company owns such subsidiaries as Minera CRA SA de CV, Minera CX SA de CV, Minera Tayahua SA de CV, Minera San Francisco del Oro, SA de CV, as well as Multiservicios de Exploracion Geologica Frisco, SA de CV.

Minera Frisco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Minera Frisco (MFRVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Minera Frisco (OTCEM: MFRVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Minera Frisco's (MFRVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Minera Frisco.

Q

What is the target price for Minera Frisco (MFRVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Minera Frisco

Q

Current Stock Price for Minera Frisco (MFRVF)?

A

The stock price for Minera Frisco (OTCEM: MFRVF) is $0.16

Q

Does Minera Frisco (MFRVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Minera Frisco.

Q

When is Minera Frisco (OTCEM:MFRVF) reporting earnings?

A

Minera Frisco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Minera Frisco (MFRVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Minera Frisco.

Q

What sector and industry does Minera Frisco (MFRVF) operate in?

A

Minera Frisco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.