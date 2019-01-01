ñol

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (OTC:MFLPF), Quotes and News Summary

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (OTC: MFLPF)

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc is a real estate investment trust company. It is involved in the businesses of office buildings, retail properties, housing, hotels and resorts, real estate solutions, logistics facilities and venture co-creation. Its assets and projects are located in Hokkaido, Kanto, Kinki, Tohoku, Tokai, Kyushu, Hokuriku, Chugoku in Japan.
Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (MFLPF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (OTC: MFLPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Mitsui Fudosan Logistics's (MFLPF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsui Fudosan Logistics.

Q
What is the target price for Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (MFLPF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Mitsui Fudosan Logistics

Q
Current Stock Price for Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (MFLPF)?
A

The stock price for Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (OTC: MFLPF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (MFLPF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsui Fudosan Logistics.

Q
When is Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (OTC:MFLPF) reporting earnings?
A

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (MFLPF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsui Fudosan Logistics.

Q
What sector and industry does Mitsui Fudosan Logistics (MFLPF) operate in?
A

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics is in the Real Estate sector and REIT—Diversified industry. They are listed on the OTC.