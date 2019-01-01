QQQ
Range
12.89 - 12.95
Vol / Avg.
4.1K/65.5K
Div / Yield
0.58/4.49%
52 Wk
12.74 - 15.25
Mkt Cap
490.6M
Payout Ratio
48.1
Open
12.93
P/E
10.7
Shares
37.9M
Outstanding
Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund is a non-diversified perpetual closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular Federal income tax. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations.

Blackrock Muniholdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Muniholdings (MFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MFL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackrock Muniholdings's (MFL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Muniholdings.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Muniholdings (MFL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Muniholdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Muniholdings (MFL)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MFL) is $12.945 last updated Today at 3:12:40 PM.

Q

Does Blackrock Muniholdings (MFL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Muniholdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Muniholdings (MFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Muniholdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Muniholdings (MFL) operate in?

A

Blackrock Muniholdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.