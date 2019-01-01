QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
20.37
EPS
0
Shares
137.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Memex Inc is a technology-based company. It develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for its customers in the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors worldwide. Its flagship product MERLIN is a software-driven IIoT communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time. MERLIN connects to any machine, old or new, utilizing native MTConnect or hardware adapters for older machines. The company derives a majority of revenue from Software licensing. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Mexico and Other Countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Memex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Memex (MENXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Memex (OTCPK: MENXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Memex's (MENXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Memex.

Q

What is the target price for Memex (MENXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Memex

Q

Current Stock Price for Memex (MENXF)?

A

The stock price for Memex (OTCPK: MENXF) is $0.01595 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:26:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Memex (MENXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Memex.

Q

When is Memex (OTCPK:MENXF) reporting earnings?

A

Memex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Memex (MENXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Memex.

Q

What sector and industry does Memex (MENXF) operate in?

A

Memex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.