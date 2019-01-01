Memex Inc is a technology-based company. It develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for its customers in the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors worldwide. Its flagship product MERLIN is a software-driven IIoT communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time. MERLIN connects to any machine, old or new, utilizing native MTConnect or hardware adapters for older machines. The company derives a majority of revenue from Software licensing. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Mexico and Other Countries.