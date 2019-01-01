QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
59.75 - 63
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
108.54
Shares
26.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Meitec Corp offers staffing in the flexible labour market and engineering solutions for manufacturers. The company provides temporary engineering staffing, senior-workforce development, career development and career change support, global engineering solution outsourcing, prototyping and mold making, mounting and design of circuit boards, and information technology solutions. The core business segment is temporary staffing offering flexible staffing for engineering companies. Meitec operates in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Meitec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meitec (MEITF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meitec (OTCPK: MEITF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meitec's (MEITF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Meitec.

Q

What is the target price for Meitec (MEITF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meitec

Q

Current Stock Price for Meitec (MEITF)?

A

The stock price for Meitec (OTCPK: MEITF) is $59.75 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 17:26:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Meitec (MEITF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meitec.

Q

When is Meitec (OTCPK:MEITF) reporting earnings?

A

Meitec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Meitec (MEITF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meitec.

Q

What sector and industry does Meitec (MEITF) operate in?

A

Meitec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.