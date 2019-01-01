QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/37.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
558.3K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
18M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
MDwerks Inc operates various entities engaged in the sale of products and services to the health care industry. It is engaged in the sale and leasing of digital pen technology and in connection therewith the provision of funding to the healthcare provider industry. The company's products, software and services can help doctors, clinics, surgical or hospital-based practices, home health care, nursing homes and other healthcare providers and vendors.

MDwerks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MDwerks (MDWK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MDwerks (OTCPK: MDWK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MDwerks's (MDWK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MDwerks.

Q

What is the target price for MDwerks (MDWK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MDwerks

Q

Current Stock Price for MDwerks (MDWK)?

A

The stock price for MDwerks (OTCPK: MDWK) is $0.031 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:32:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MDwerks (MDWK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MDwerks.

Q

When is MDwerks (OTCPK:MDWK) reporting earnings?

A

MDwerks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MDwerks (MDWK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MDwerks.

Q

What sector and industry does MDwerks (MDWK) operate in?

A

MDwerks is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.