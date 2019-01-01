QQQ
MediaTek is a fabless semiconductor designer focusing on solutions for smartphones, digital televisions, and connectivity products. The business is divided into three segments. The first is "mobile," which accounts for half of sales, where MediaTek is the second- largest third-party supplier of smartphone SoCs to the likes of Xiaomi and Vivo. The second is "smart edge," which accounts for about 40% of sales, that covers most devices other than smartphones. The third is "power IC" that includes power management products for mobile devices, data centers, connectivity devices and more. Mediatek is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Analyst Ratings

MediaTek Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MediaTek (MDTKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MediaTek (OTCPK: MDTKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MediaTek's (MDTKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MediaTek.

Q

What is the target price for MediaTek (MDTKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MediaTek

Q

Current Stock Price for MediaTek (MDTKF)?

A

The stock price for MediaTek (OTCPK: MDTKF) is $7.3 last updated Mon Dec 31 2018 14:57:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MediaTek (MDTKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MediaTek.

Q

When is MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) reporting earnings?

A

MediaTek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MediaTek (MDTKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MediaTek.

Q

What sector and industry does MediaTek (MDTKF) operate in?

A

MediaTek is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.