MediaTek is a fabless semiconductor designer focusing on solutions for smartphones, digital televisions, and connectivity products. The business is divided into three segments. The first is "mobile," which accounts for half of sales, where MediaTek is the second- largest third-party supplier of smartphone SoCs to the likes of Xiaomi and Vivo. The second is "smart edge," which accounts for about 40% of sales, that covers most devices other than smartphones. The third is "power IC" that includes power management products for mobile devices, data centers, connectivity devices and more. Mediatek is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.